Neoen secures first corporate PPA in France

From pv magazine France

Neoen has signed a corporate power purchase agreement with TDF, a digital network operator in France.

According to the terms of the contract, TDF will buy 100% of the electricity produced by 62 MW of solar capacity from Jan. 1, 2026, for a period of 15 years. It will draw the electricity from 16.8 MW in Var department and 45.1 MW of capacity in Lot-et-Garonne department, in southeastern France.

The company wants to start building the two facilities this year, with completion scheduled for 2024 and 2025. The annual anticipated production from the two projects has been estimated at nearly 83 GWh.

For Neoen, it is its first set of corporate power purchase agreements in France.

“We are now approaching the corporate PPA market with great ambition,” said Guillaume Decaen, Neoen’s firector of development in France.