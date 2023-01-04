Neoen starts building 93 MW solar plant in Canada

Neoen has started building a 93 MW solar power plant in Starland county, in the Canadian province of Alberta. The company awarded the engineering, procurement and construction contract for the project to Germany’s Goldbeck Solar. It will connect the facility to the 24.5 kV distribution network operated by local utility ATCO Electric.

“The launch of the construction of the Fox Coulée plant, less than a year after the constitution of our local team, demonstrates our commitment and our desire to become a benchmark player in Alberta and Canada,” said Emmanuel Pujol, the company’s director for the Americas.

The commissioning of the plant is scheduled for the first quarter of 2024. Upon completion, the project will sell power via power purchase agreements (PPAs), but also partly to the local electricity market.

Alberta has a deregulated electricity market and an ambitious carbon tax policy. It aims to deploy 5 GW of renewables by 2030, so it can source 30% of its electricity from renewable energy by the end of the decade, while also phasing out coal.