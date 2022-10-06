NeoSol unveils 550 W mono PERC solar modules

NeoSol 550 W half-cell mono PERC module

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Neosol-550W-600×303.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Neosol-550W.jpg”>

From pv magazine India

India’s NeoSol has unveiled its Black Pearls series of mono PERC modules, featuring a multi-busbar design.

The modules are built with 144 half-cut mono PERC cells, formed using gallium (Ga)-doped wafers, and 10 busbars. These are available in power outputs ranging from 535 W to 550 W, with power conversion efficiencies between 20.7% and 21.33% under standard testing conditions. The open-circuit voltage is 49.98 V to 50.62 V, and the short-circuit current 13.5 A to 13.86 A.

Popular content

“The USP of this range is high module efficiency, shade tolerance, less hot spots, and reduced power loss. The modules are cost effective and provide maximum output from a limited space,” Arpit Aggarwal, managing director of NeoSol, told pv magazine.

The panels measure 2,278 mm × 1,134 mm × 35 mm and weigh 29 kg. They feature 3.2 mm anti-reflective tempered glass, a composite film backsheet, and a silver anodized aluminum frame (black frames available on request). The maximum system voltage is 1,500 V DC. The panels have a Pmax temperature coefficient of -0.35% per degree Celsius, and their operating temperature ranges from -40 C to 85 C. The panels are certified to withstand wind-induced load of 2,400 Pascal and snow load of 5,400 Pascal.