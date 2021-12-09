Netflix launches a website dedicated to news about renewals, exclusive interviews and more

Netflix has launched a new website called “Tudum,” which will host consumer news about renewals, release dates and extra content featuring its TV shows and movies. The company is marketing the website as “a place to discover more about your Netflix favorites.” For a more curated experience, users can log into the website with their Netflix account. Netflix says the website is still currently in its early days, as it plans to continue to build it out and add new features in the future.

Tudum will feature extra content and information about Netflix’s TV shows and movies. For example, Netflix notes that users will be able to dig deeper into its content and use the website to find out things like where else they’ve seen the cast of “The Witcher” and whether “Maid” is based on a true story. The website includes exclusive interviews, cast breakdowns, information about content that’s popular on the platform, a trending news section, details about upcoming shows, an explore section and more.

Say hello to Tudum — a backstage pass that lets you dig deeper into the Netflix films, series, and stars you love! It’s still early days but you can expect exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes videos, bonus features, and more. Check it out https://t.co/sYnbZ6pTzF pic.twitter.com/WtCCAF3B9u — Netflix (@netflix) December 9, 2021

Tudum, which is named after the sound users hear when they press play on Netflix, is also the name of Netflix’s global virtual fan event that took place in September. The event included exclusive first looks and panels with stars from some of Netflix’s most popular titles. It featured conversations with the creators and stars of some of Netflix’s most popular shows, including “Stranger Things,” “Emily in Paris,” “The Witcher,” “The Crown,” “Cobra Kai” and “Bridgerton.”

The streaming giant’s chief marketing officer, Bozoma Saint John, announced the launch of the new website in a blog post, stating that Netflix is “excited to introduce Tudum for fans to dive deeper into the stories they love, fuel their obsessions and start new conversations. It’s still early days, and our launch today is just the beginning.”

The new website is now accessible around the globe but is currently only available in English. It’s unknown if Netflix plans to launch the website in more languages.