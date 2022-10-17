Netflix launches new ‘Profile Transfer’ feature to help monetize account sharing

Netflix announced today that it has launched “Profile Transfer,” a feature that lets a member on an existing account switch to a brand-new account without rebuilding their profile. This prevents their personal data from being erased like customized recommendations, viewing history, list of favorite shows/movies, and other settings that could be annoying to lose and start over from scratch.

As the streamer cracks down on account sharing, Netflix likely launched the new profile transfer feature to encourage freeloaders to finally pay for their own accounts.

The feature is rolling out today, and subscribers worldwide will be notified via email. Once available, users can go to their profile icon on the Netflix homepage and find the “Transfer Profile” option.

The “Profile Transfer” option can also be turned off in account settings.

“People move. Families grow. Relationships end. But throughout these life changes, your Netflix experience should stay the same,” Timi Kosztin, Product Manager, Product Innovation, Netflix, wrote in today’s blog. “No matter what’s going on, let your Netflix profile be a constant in a life full of changes so you can sit back, relax and continue watching right from where you left off.”

The streamer announced it would test password-sharing features after experiencing a significant drop in subscribers. In Netflix’s Q1 2022 earnings report, the streamer reported that about 100 million households have password freeloaders.

In March, Netflix launched an “extra members” feature in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, making subscribers pay an extra fee for additional people mooching off their accounts. In July, Netflix began testing an “add a home” feature in Argentina, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

Today’s announcement comes as the streaming giant suffers from a loss of nearly one million subscribers and looks for ways to earn more revenue. Last week, Netflix launched its cheaper ad-supported tier.