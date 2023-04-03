Netflix orders its first-ever pilot for comedy series ‘Little Sky’

Netflix has ordered a TV pilot for the first time in its history, a Netflix spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch. The company typically follows the straight-to-series model, so its willingness to greenlight a pilot is certainly notable.

The comedy series is titled “Little Sky” and stars “Nine Perfect Strangers” actress Samara Weaving. The series will follow a character named Penelope Paul Porter (Weaving), who wants to prove that she can be a respected on-air news reporter. Porter gets an anonymous tip that the mayor of an eerie, remote town called Little Sky has gone missing. She investigates the story in an effort to get her big break.

The creator of the show is Rightor Doyle, who is also directing the pilot. Doyle is known for the Netflix comedy series “Bonding.”

Currently, “Little Sky” is the only pilot Netflix has planned. The concept of the show apparently stood out to the company, we’ve learned. The pilot is likely to make sure that the tone and chemistry for a large ensemble show will be successful with subscribers.

Deadline was the first to report the pilot order.

While the streaming giant is only experimenting with the pilot model and has no plans for a permanent development shift, the move is still significant. Major broadcast networks have ventured away from ordering hundreds of pilots. The number of pilot orders has dwindled significantly, with pilot season 2023 reaching an all-time low. As of February, major broadcast networks only ordered 14 pilots, down from over 30 pilots in 2022.

The networks were likely influenced by streamers like Netflix, which began making original titles over a decade ago. Apple TV+ is another streaming service that is known for its straight-to-series order method.

Netflix has tried other experiments lately, such as its first livestreamed comedy special with Chris Rock. “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” reached Netflix’s Global Top 10.

The company also plans to restructure its film units and make fewer but better original movies, reported Bloomberg.