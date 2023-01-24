Netflix’s ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ is among the most-nominated Oscar films

Netflix received 15 Oscar nominations this year, putting the streaming service ahead of other media companies. Warner Bros. was close behind with 13 nominations, and Disney earned 11.

Netflix’s German war movie “All Quiet on the Western Front” was nominated nine times, making it one of the most-nominated Oscar films, behind “Everything Everywhere All at Once” with ten noms and next to “The Banshees of Inisherin” with eight nominations. Warner Bros.’ “Elvis” also received eight nominations.

Other nominated Netflix titles included “Blonde,” Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio,” and “The Sea Beast,” as well as two documentary short films “The Elephant Whisperers” and “The Martha Mitchell Effect.” Last year, the streamer secured 26 nominations.

Aside from Warner Bros.’ “Elvis,” the company also pulled three nominations for “The Batman.” Documentary short films “All That Breathes” and “Navalny” were also nominated.

The majority of Disney’s nominations were thanks to “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” with five nods and “Avatar: The Way of Water,” with four.

Paramount Global and Universal Pictures earned nine and eight Oscar noms, respectively. Paramount, the owner of the streaming service Paramount+, received six nominations for its “Top Gun” sequel. Meanwhile, Universal, which owns Peacock, got seven noms for Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans.”

While Apple TV+ became the first streaming service to win the Best Picture Oscar, the streaming service only earned two noms this year. Brian Tyree Henry in “Causeway” was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” was nominated for Best Animated Short Film.

Amazon Studios earned one nomination for its international film, “Argentina, 1985.” Also, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc. (MGM), which was acquired by Amazon in 2022, earned a nomination for its drama film, “Women Talking.”

The 2023 Academy Awards will be broadcast on ABC on Sunday, March 12.

