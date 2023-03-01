Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ gets a stage play about the origin story of Vecna

A new “Stranger Things” play is coming to the Phoenix Theatre in London’s West End in late 2023, Netflix announced today. “Stranger Things: The First Shadow” is a prequel spinoff play set in Hawkins in 1959, less than 25 years before the Netflix series. It will feature younger versions of Jim Hopper, Bob Newby and Joyce Maldonado, as well as new student Henry Creel (aka Vecna) who just arrived in town.

Tickets for the play go on sale this spring. Fans can register today for priority access to tickets at strangerthingsonstage.com. Additional details about “Stranger Things: The First Shadow” will be announced later this month, the company said.

This new play about the global hit series will likely pull a large crowd being that “Stranger Things” is one of Netflix’s most popular franchises. Season 4 of the show, which premiered on the streamer in May 2022, became #1 on Netflix’s most popular English TV list with 1.35 billion hours viewed in its first 28 days.

“Stranger Things has captured the imagination of fans around the world and we are incredibly thrilled to expand this exciting universe with Netflix’s first live stage production,” said Greg Lombardo, VP Live Experiences for Netflix, in a statement.

“Stranger Things: The First Shadow” joins many other immersive experiences based on the franchise, including one in New York City where fans could explore recognizable film sets such as the Hawkins Plaza and the Hawkins Lab.

Creators of the series, Matt and Ross Duffer, recently announced their new production company, Upside Down Pictures. In a deal with Netflix, Upside Down Pictures will work on multiple projects like a “Stranger Things” spinoff series.

“We are beyond excited about ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow,’” the Duffer brothers said. “You will meet endearing new characters, as well as very familiar ones, on a journey into the past that sets the groundwork for the future of Stranger Things. We’re dying to tell you more about the story but won’t – it’s more fun to discover it for yourself. Can’t wait to see you nerds in London!”