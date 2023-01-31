Netherlands posts another record year for residential PV in 2022

The Netherlands may have deployed 2 GW of new residential solar capacity in 2022, according to provisional figures from grid operators.

The Netherlands likely installed around 2 GW of new residential solar capacity in 2022, according to provisional statistics from Netbeheer Nederland, the Dutch association of power network operators.

The numbers are based on provisional statistics from the country’s four grid operators – Stedin, Liander, Enexis, and Westland Infra. If confirmed, the increase in installed solar capacity could represent year-on-year growth of up to 40%.

Stedin has reported that 107.264 PV systems, or 484 MW, were installed in its service area in 2022, which includes the provinces of Utrecht, Zeeland, and South Holland. The cumulative residential PV capacity of this area hit 1.69 GW at the end of December.

Liander said 153.422 new residential solar arrays, or 699 MW, were deployed in its service area last year, up 25% from 2021. Westland Infra, meanwhile, said that around 19.000 small-sized rooftop PV installations, or 79 MW. were installed in its service area. Enexis said 192,133 residential customers installed solar panels in 2022, but it did not provide installed capacity figures.

“The net metering scheme is an important driver of the popularity of solar panels among homeowners,” Netbeheer Nederland said in a statement. “Since 2004, this scheme has led to unprecedented rapid growth in the number of solar panels on the roofs of homes.”

The Netherlands deployed 1,946 MW of new PV systems in the first half of 2022, according to official statistics from CBS, the nation’s statistics agency.

“By mid-2022, 1.92 million PV installations were connected to the grid in the country, the majority of which can be found on homes,” Dutch solar analyst Peter Segaar told pv magazine. “The provisional figures also indicate that one-fifth of the total number of homes in the Netherlands already had a PV system on the roof at the end of 2021.”