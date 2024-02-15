 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Netherlands reveals details of incentive scheme for PV manufacturing

By Peter Moore on February 15, 2024

The Dutch government has submitted a public proposal to support the production of heterojunction and perovskite-silicon tandem modules, as well as building- and vehicle-integrated PV panels, with a maximum allocation of €70 million ($75.1 million) per solar manufacturing project.

Image: Radiotrefoil, Wikimedia Commons

Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland (RVO), the state-run agency that manages the SDE++ program for renewable energy in the Netherlands, has publicly proposed the idea of supporting the production of solar panels, storage systems and electrolyzers.

The maximum amount that could be devoted to each solar manufacturing project may not exceed €70 million, while the threshold for battery or electrolyzer manufacturing projects will be limited to €20 million and €50 million, respectively.

The consultation process will be finalized on March 3.

In June, the Dutch government allocated €2.6 billion through its National Growth Fund to support the production of innovative technologies in the fields of sustainability, energy, high tech, digitization, and health care.

“The sun plays a key role in the energy transition,” the government said in a statement at the time, without providing further details on program implementation. “Researchers, raw material suppliers, construction companies and the automotive sector are joining forces to ensure that the next generation of solar panels is developed here in a fully circular manner.

Peter Moore

