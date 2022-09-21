Network isn’t a dirty word

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single topic, think about a question and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha asked: What does breaking into venture capital look like today, and how is it changing? Alex and Becca jumped on the mic to discuss this and start with a refresh on our latest op-ed: “4 views on unpaid venture internships.”

We talked through three buckets of venture onramps: the traditional route, the new wave and the tourist strategy. Each has their own pros and cons, and includes everything from rolling funds to the real definition of partner.

We also covered more on the value of certain on ramps, and if network is the right thing to disrupt (or if its more track record based)

We tried not to gang up on Dorm Room Fund too much, but did chat about why their $12.5 million fund that’s run by unpaid students irked us and other initiatives we thought were better for those trying to break into VC.

For more stories on this topic, read our bevy of coverage:

Equity drops every Monday at 7 a.m. PDT and Wednesday and Friday at 6 a.m. PDT, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts.