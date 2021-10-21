Network your way to opportunity at TC Sessions: SaaS 2021

TC Sessions: SaaS 2021 kicks off in just five days on October 27. Attendees from around the globe will be in the virtual room ready to connect with founders, investors, engineers and journalists. Are you ready to take advantage of every networking opportunity to build a stronger SaaS-based startup?

Group savings when you purchase four or more passes ($45 each). Students and recent grads pay just $35.

Whether you’re looking for funding, a startup worthy of investment, a co-founder, media exposure or your first post-grad job, we’re here to help make networking as easy and efficient as possible.

Start with CrunchMatch, our free, AI-powered platform. It makes quick work out of finding the people you most want to meet. People whose business goals align with yours. Simply answer a few questions when you register, and you’ll receive an email with everything you need to know to access the platform — including the attendees list.

The CrunchMatch algorithm gets to work, finds suitable connections and, with your permission, sends out meeting invitations. Schedule 1:1 video meetings to pitch your company, offer product demos or conduct interviews with prospective employees.

Pro Tip: The sooner you register, the sooner you’ll have access to the attendees list. Set up meetings through CrunchMatch before TC Sessions: SaaS starts and line up those RSVPs in advance.

If you’re looking for a more casual way to connect, we’ve got you covered with our virtual platform.

“The chat feature made it easy to connect with participants. People got creative using it to promote their business, like posting a LinkedIn profile or offering 15-minute time slots to review business pitches. I even saw a product-naming competition. You could find lots of opportunity rolling through the chat area.” — Ada Lau, Manager of Market Development, Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation.

TC Sessions: SaaS 2021 takes place on October 27. Check out the event agenda and take advantage of this opportunity to network with the leading minds and makers in SaaS. You never know where one conversation might take you. Buy your pass today and come find out.Find your next investor or new job at TC Sessions: SaaS on Oct. 27

