New AI-Powered App Could Boost Smartphone Battery Life by 30%

New cutting-edge AI technology.

A cutting-edge AI invention will be disclosed to technology giants, with the potential to increase smartphone battery life by 30% and save countless kilowatts on energy bills.

The ground-breaking work produced by the University of Essex has been incorporated into an app called EOptomizer, which will be exhibited to specialist researchers and designers, as well as major manufacturing businesses like as Nokia and Huawei. It is envisaged that the EOptomizer app would be used throughout the industry and help reduce carbon emissions by extending the life of consumer goods.

It will do this by utilizing software to greatly increase the efficiency and dependability of batteries in phones, tablets, automobiles, smart fridges, and laptops, thus postponing the time when customers will need to purchase carbon-footprint-producing replacements.

Developed by former Samsung, Microsoft, and HCL Technologies employees, the software uses artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize chip performance, heat generation, and efficiency.

The work has been spearheaded by Dr. Amit Singh, from Essex’s School of Computer Science and Electronic Engineering.

He said: “We are so excited to showcase what we have been working on to some of the biggest companies in the world. It is our hope that this app will help make everyone’s life better, save them money, and help save the environment. This will be the first step on what we hope is a journey that will see our app in the hands of consumers across the globe. Considering approximately 50 billion devices by 2025 and many more thereafter, EOptomizer has great potential to help to achieve net zero emissions goal of the UK and the whole world.”

The cutting-edge tech analyses how an app is being used throughout the day and optimizes energy use.

For example, a user might quickly scroll through the BBC News app while at work to check the headlines, which will require a higher FPS (frames per second) than when they spend more time on the app in the evening, slowly scrolling down and reading more stories in full.

The methodology means the AI realizes the change in FPS for the app being used and tries to find the best operating frequency of CPU and GPU processors to cater to the change whilst consuming the least amount of power and temperature gain in the device, which is a critical issue in mobile phones.