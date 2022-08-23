New battery for residential, commercial applications

MG Energy Systems B.V., a Dutch storage system manufacturer, has unveiled a new lithium-ion battery for residential commercial applications.

“The batteries are assembled at our facility in the Netherlands,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “We currently use different types of battery cells manufactured, for example, in Taiwan, China, and South Korea.”

The MG LFP 24 V battery is available in two versions, with storage capacities of 5.8 kWh and 7.2 kWh and nominal capacities of 230 Ah and 280 Ah. The smallest device measures 517 mm x 294 mm x 193 mm and weighs 41 kg. The largest measures 652 mm x 294 mm x 193 mm and weighs in at 53 kg.

The devices feature a cooling technique based on natural convection and can operate at temperatures ranging from -20 C to 45 C. They also feature an IP40 protection level and a nominal voltage of 25.6 V. The manufacturer said the storage system provides steady operation for up to 3.500 charge cycles and its end-of-life period is 70% of its initial capacity at 25 C, with the cycle life depending on the battery temperature.

“The assembly line for this new battery model starts rolling this autumn,” the spokesperson stated. “Therefore the first batches will be available from the end of November.”