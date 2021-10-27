New flow battery from the United States

The flow battery will be tested at a facility operated by Duke Energy in the United States.

U.S. industrial conglomerate Honeywell has unveiled a new flow battery for renewable energy storage.

The battery is designed as a “safe” plug-and-play solution, as it is equipped with a non-flammable electrolyte. Its total rated active power at 25 degrees Celsius is 1 MW and the storage capacity ranges from 4 to 12 MWh. The device’s discharge duration is between 4 and 12 hours and DC-DC round-trip efficiency ranges from 70 to 75%.

The manufacturer claims the battery can operate for over 20,000 cycles and at operating temperatures between -10 and 50 degrees Celsius. “The battery is designed with recyclable components and does not degrade over time,” it said in a statement. “It maintains system performance, providing a reliable and cost-efficient system for 20 years.”

The novel battery technology will be tested by U.S. utility Duke Energy at its Emerging Technology and Innovation Center in Mount Holl, in North Carolina, where a 400 kWh device will be installed.

Honeywell said the battery solution may also be used in combination with its system for process, business and asset management – Experion PKS – and its remote monitoring solution Honeywell Forge, without providing more technical details on the battery technology.

“By partnering with Duke, we can implement this [innovative] energy storage technology at scale and bring to market a revolutionary flow battery to meet growing energy storage demands while assisting companies in meeting their carbon-neutral goals,” said Honeywell vice president Ben Owens.