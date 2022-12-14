New foldable solar system for rooftop applications

SmartFlex system

From pv magazine Germany

Kopp has unveiled SmartFlex, a four-panel rooftop PV system based on a fold-out substructure. The new system uses n-type TOPCon solar modules with outputs of 430 W and efficiency ratings of 22.02%.

“The system has a size of approximately 6.8 square meters when unfolded,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine.

It said the system is easier to install than conventional rooftop systems, as a crane lifts the modules out of their delivery boxes onto rooftops, where they can then be unfolded and connected. The modules can also be connected with just one tool.

The ballast material provides resistance to wind and other extreme weather conditions. A unit with four modules weighs between 150 kg and 300 kg, depending on the number of ballast stones. The substructure is made of Magnelis, a zinc-aluminum-magnesium alloy.

“With the new product, Kopp covers all processes, from technical planning to production and delivery,” said Zouhair Kefi, the head of Kopp’s energy and home automation division. “SmartFlex is a revolutionary solution for the growing need for autonomous energy supply using solar power.”