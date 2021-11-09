New laser-cutting system for half-cut, shingled PV cells

Germany’s 3D-Micromac AG, a laser micro-machining and roll-to-roll laser systems supplier, has unveiled a new laser-cutting system for the production of half-cut and shingled solar cells.

“The new microCELL MCS advanced laser system has been designed to meet the photovoltaic market’s demands for boosting module power output and service life by minimizing power losses and providing for an exceptionally high mechanical strength of cut cells,” the manufacturer said. “It enables the highest throughputs for cutting cell sizes up to M12/G12 into half-cells or shingled cells.”

The machine purportedly can produce more than 6,000 wafers per hour and is suitable for solar cells with temperature-sensitive coatings, or depositions such as heterojunction (HJT) devices.

“Depending on the number of laser sources, the system is able to cut up to sixth-cut cells without decreasing the throughput,” the company said.

Popular content

The system is based on 3-D Micromac’s patented thermal laser separation process and includes a one-pass contactless dicing process. The manufacturer said this enables the manufacturing of solar cells with significantly higher mechanical stability.

“The ablation-free technique guarantees an excellent edge quality,” it said. “As a result, the separated cells have up to 30 percent higher mechanical strength compared to ablative laser processes and enable a lower power degradation over the solar module’s life cycle.”