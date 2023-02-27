New lithium iron phosphate battery for residential solar applications

Titan HV battery

GS Energy has developed a new lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery storage system for residential rooftop applications. It exhibited the new product at the Genera trade show last week in Madrid, Spain.

The Chinese energy storage specialist said one to five battery modules can be connected in series, with capacities ranging from 3.74 kWh to 18.7 kWh. The smallest battery in the Titan-HV battery line has a nominal voltage of 96 V, measures 606 mm x 651 mm x 217 mm, and weighs 49.5 kg. The largest has a nominal voltage of 480 V, measures 1,910 mm x 651 mm x 217 mm, and weighs 198.7 kg.

“The GS Energy Titan-HV series is a high-voltage, expandable battery energy storage system. It is easy to install and can be plugged in and used immediately,” said GS Energy.

The new battery can be placed on the ground and can be installed indoors or outdoors. It discharges ambient temperatures ranging between -10 C and 50 C, and charges at temperatures between 0 C and 40 C. It comes with a 10-year warranty and reportedly has a lifecycle of more than 6,000 cycles.

The new product is IP65-rated and has been approved according to UN 38.3, IEC 62619, and IEC 62040 certifications.