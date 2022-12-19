New microinverter for solar water pump applications

The Quad three-phase microinverter

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/QUAD-3-SPARQ-300-v2-white-BG-600×456.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.focustechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/QUAD-3-SPARQ-300-v2-white-BG-1200×912-1.jpg”>

Ontario-based inverter manufacturer Sparq has developed a new three-phase microinverter for solar water pump applications.

“It can work with any type of water pump, both on- and off-grid, and doesn’t require an additional inverter to drive the pump motor,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine.

The three-phase Quad microinverter is compatible with up to four 550 W PV modules and has an operating voltage range between 315 V and 450 V. It measures 41 mm x 217 mm x 300 mm and weighs 4 kg. The inverter features a peak efficiency of 97.5% and a nominal MPPT efficiency of 99.8%.

The maximum continuous output power is 2 kW. The inverter also features cooling systems based on natural convection and comes with a 12-year warranty extendable to 25 years, said the manufacturer.

Popular content

The Quad is currently undergoing regulatory certification and limited field trials in India.

“We have successfully completed product trials in several agriculture farms in India proving the ruggedness and key performance of the inverter,” said Sparq’s India manager, Salil Gupta.

Sparq said that multipurpose inverters can help farmers to run water pumps and irrigate their farms. They can also earn extra revenue by selling electricity to the grid when their pumps are not in use. The company expects to commercialize the inverters in the first quarter of 2023.