New off-grid solar generator

US manufacturer Jackery has unveiled Solar Generator 1000 power kits, which are designed for off-grid operations and emergency backup power.

From pv magazine USA

Jackery has introduced the Solar Generator 1000, an all-in-one kit with solar modules and a battery bank.

The battery bank can be charged in 1.8 hours via four 200 W SolarSaga panels, or via a wall charger. The ergonomic design fits 1,002 Wh capacity into a highly portable, 12-pack cooler-sized battery unit that weighs about 25 lbs (11.3 kg).

The company says the fully charged generator can charge camping lights for 76 hours, electric grills for 50 minutes, mini fridges for 66 hours, Macbook Pro for eight charges, and iPhones for 100 charges. It can be recharged with the SolarSaga panels anywhere the sun shines, with no connection to the electric grid.

Popular content

The Solar Generator 1000 is equipped with five DC outputs, including two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and one 12V car port. It also houses three AC outputs at 120V, 1000 W (2000 W peak). For inputs, the solar generator contains a 120V, 50 Hz, 15A max AC port. It also contains a DC input rated at 17.5V-60V, 11A max, and can double to 22A/800 W max.

The generator operates in super-quiet mode, marking an improvement over noisy diesel generators. The unit operates under 46 decibels.

The lithium-ion Solar Generator 1000 is optimized to operate in concert with Jackery’s SolarSaga 100W panels. The lightweight panels weigh only 9.1 lbs and have a fold-out design for easy setup. Built-in kickstands allow for the panels to be placed at the ideal angle and azimuth.