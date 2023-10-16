New online platform in Spain facilitates investments in wind, PV projects

The nTeaser platform includes PV and wind projects.

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Captura-de-pantalla-2023-01-23-132521-600×358.png” data-large-file=”https://www.focustechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/Captura-de-pantalla-2023-01-23-132521-1200×716-1.png”>

From pv magazine Spain

Spanish company nTeaser has launched a new online platform to help investors to buy wind and solar projects from renewable energy developers in Spain.

“We have already published co-developments for almost 2 GW of projects in Spain, which has generated a lot of interest from investors and has received a few good offers, and we will soon publish another 100 MW storage project from another developer, also in co-development,” nTeaser’s founder, Carmen Izquierdo, told pv magazine. “We are in talks with other developers to upload their smaller, but more advanced battery projects.”

The solar projects to be included in the platform have capacities ranging from 5 MW to 10 MW. Izquierdo said that a developer with substantial experience in wind power is currently seeking a financial partner for the 2 GW storage project.

Popular content

“We believe that the batteries are going to hit hard. Although there is still little visibility, the big ones are already positioning themselves well,” said Izquierdo.

Large funds with international operations and significant independent power producers experienced in PV development have primarily used the nTeaser platform, she said.