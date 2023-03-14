New propane heat pump for space, water heating

Rhoss’ Poker290 air-source heat pump

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/POKER290_MG_7211-600×400.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/POKER290_MG_7211-1200×800.jpg”>

Italian heating manufacturer Rhoss has released an air-source heat pump for residential applications. The cascaded device leverages two air-source heat pumps to reach domestic hot water temperatures of up to 75 C.

The Poker290 heat pump has a heating capacity of 47.4 kW and a cooling capacity of 44.8 kW. The cascaded system can combine up to four modules, with heating and cooling capacities of up to 190.5 kW and 178.3 kW, respectively. The smallest unit measures 1,224 mm x 2,260 mm x 1,320 mm and weighs 670 kg, while the largest one measures 4,926 mm x 2,260 mm x 1,320 mm and weighs 2,680 kg.

The new device has a coefficient of performance (COP) of 3.2. The air source temperature can range from -20 to 40 C. The heat pump can purportedly produce hot water up to 65 C with external air down to -12 C. Its seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) for heating water to 35 C varies between 3.81 and 4.19, while the SCOP for 55 C applications varies from 3.20 to 3.57.

Popular content

It uses propane (R290) as the refrigerant, with a global warming potential (GWP) of 3. In a statement, Rhoss said its new product means “it is now possible to offer fluorine-free refrigerant units for new installations, as well as building renovation with integration or total replacement of the existing heating system, including gas boilers.”

The Poker290 uses a double scroll compressor design that operates at 76dB(A), the equivalent of living room music.