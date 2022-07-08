New residential battery from the Netherlands

Dutch startup Charged has developed a lithium iron phosphate battery with a storage capacity of 5 kWh and a rated power of 2 kW. It brought the Sessy (Smart Energy Storage System) battery to market via a crowdfunding campaign.

“The AC coupled battery can be stacked in a six-unit configuration to reach 30 kWh of storage capacity and 12 kW of power,” company co-founder Roeland Nagel told pv magazine. “It can be placed between a residential PV system’s inverter and the main fuse box.”

The device measures 400 mm x 500 mm x 200 mm and weighs 45 kg. It features a nominal voltage of 48 V and is equipped with a bidirectional inverter that can be tied directly to the grid.

“The battery can be connected to Wi-Fi to get access to the cloud algorithm that provides the optimal discharge strategy to maximize savings and earnings from dynamic energy contracts,” Nagel said. “It considers solar radiation and consumption forecast, as well as electricity prices, in order to calculate the optimum time to charge and discharge.”

The roundtrip efficiency of the battery and the inverter is around 88% under full load. The product comes with a 10-year warranty and can purportedly maintain stable operations over 6.000 cycles.

“Sessy is currently being engineered and designed in the Netherlands,” Nagel said. “The production will also be done in The Netherlands in the facility of Charged in Aldelst, in the province of Gelderland, Netherlands.”

Charged plans to raise capital via funding rounds under the SmartHub Incubator Industry platform.