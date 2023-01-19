New residential battery inverter solution from China

Shenzhen-based ESYSH has launched a new all-in-one home storage system with an inverter and battery module.

The 5.12 kWh, 230 V battery uses LiFePO4 as the cathode material and has a cell conversion efficiency of 95%. Up to six modules can be combined to accommodate up to 32.72 kWh of energy storage capacity. The smallest energy storage system measures 600 mm x 778 mm x 305 mm and weighs 93 kg. The largest measures 600 mm x 1,878 mm x 305 mm and weighs in at 343 kg.

The inverter has 7.9 kW power output. It has two maximum power tracking points (MPPTs) with an input voltage range of 100 V to 540 V. It has an efficiency rating of 98% and the maximum PV input voltage is 550 V.

The HM6 solution comes with a 10-year warranty and can purportedly operate for more than 6,000 cycles. It operates in temperatures ranging from -20 C to 55 C.

Popular content

“Product installation is extremely simple; all it takes is stacking the battery modules together to enable normal use, thereby removing the potential for installation errors and saving 60-70% on labor-based installation fees,” the company said in a statement.

The new storage system features IP66 protection and can is reportedly unaffected by violent storms due to its waterproof and dustproof performance.

ESYSH has established branches in Sydney, Australia, and Munich, Germany.