New solar carport solution from France

The PowerPark carport is equipped with 5.6kW of monocrystalline modules and one or more WallBox charging stations for hybrid or electric vehicles. French company Aterno is selling the system, starting from €19,900 – excluding VAT – depending on the project configuration.

From pv magazine France

French heating and energy savings specialist Aterno has launched PowerPark, a new solar carport solution for small and medium-sized businesses.

The carport measures 5.20×5.51m and its height varies between 2.33 and 2.93m. It can host two vehicles and is powered by 15 monocrystalline solar panels with a total capacity of 5.65kW, which corresponds to a generation capacity of between 9,300 and 15,400 kWh/year depending on the location.

“The continuous rise in the price of electricity, coupled with the high environmental expectations of consumers, are increasingly encouraging small and medium-sized businesses to gain energy independence,” said Aterno president Thierry Fallard. “Aware of this major concern, we decided to design PowerPark.”

Designed and manufactured entirely in Alsace, the PowerPark can be installed on all types of ground, regardless of the configuration of the car park and whether or not leaning against a building, the manufacturer said. In order to adapt to all locations, the company offers a modular, scalable system that can host two or more vehicles.

According to the company, the carport can be deployed and start operation within 48 hours and the solar array can also be equipped with one or more WallBox charging stations for hybrid or electric vehicles.

The new product comes with a 15-year guarantee and is sold starting from €19,900, excluding VAT, depending on the system configuration.