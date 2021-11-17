New solar tile from Brazil

The solar tile has a weight of 5.7kg.

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Screenshot-2021-11-17-at-08-53-07-Tegula-600×399.png” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Screenshot-2021-11-17-at-08-53-07-Tegula.png”>

Brazilian construction materials provider Eternit S.A. has presented a new solar tile for building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) applications at the Intersolar South America event, which was held in October in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The new product – dubbed BIG-F10 – was launched on the Brazilian market in March and, according to the manufacturer, offers good aesthetics and a harmonized design, and ensures safety, protecting against fire or even breakage of the roofs due to rain and strong winds.

The tile has a power output of 9.1 W and an average monthly generation capacity of 1.15 kWh. It shows an open-circuit voltage of 8.77 V, a short-circuit current of 1.48 A, and a fill factor of 75.46%.



The new product was showcased at Intersolar South America last month.

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/20211019_140426-scaled-1-e1637135851854-600×490.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/20211019_140426-scaled-1-e1637135851854-1200×980.jpg” loading=”lazy” class=” wp-image-159976″ src=”https://16iwyl195vvfgoqu3136p2ly-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/20211019_140426-scaled-1-e1637135851854-600×490.jpg” alt width=”451″ height=”368″ srcset=”https://16iwyl195vvfgoqu3136p2ly-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/20211019_140426-scaled-1-e1637135851854-600×490.jpg 600w, https://16iwyl195vvfgoqu3136p2ly-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/20211019_140426-scaled-1-e1637135851854-1200×980.jpg 1200w, https://16iwyl195vvfgoqu3136p2ly-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/20211019_140426-scaled-1-e1637135851854-768×627.jpg 768w, https://16iwyl195vvfgoqu3136p2ly-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/20211019_140426-scaled-1-e1637135851854-1536×1254.jpg 1536w, https://16iwyl195vvfgoqu3136p2ly-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/20211019_140426-scaled-1-e1637135851854.jpg 1920w” sizes=”(max-width: 451px) 100vw, 451px”>

The module is fabricated with 14 monocrystalline solar cells with a size of 78x 2 mm, measures 365 x 475mm, and weighs in at 5.7kg. Eternit specified that 7.5 tiles are necessary to cover a surface of 1m², and that a household with monthly electricity consumption of 100 kWh would require 84 tiles totaling 0.77 kW and covering a surface of around 12 m². With a consumption profile of 80 to 150 kWh, the PV system should rely on 336 tiles totaling 3.08 kW and covering a surface of around 45 m².

Popular content

The tile’s temperature coefficient is -0.40% per degree Celsius.



The product requires a minimal inclination of 30 degrees and is available in five colors: ivory straw; colonial beige; red graphite; gray; and pearl gray. The manufacturer also offers a classical version, with a traditional texture made of concrete, and a “resined” product, with thin resin layer with high durability, which it claims keeps the roof clean for a longer time.