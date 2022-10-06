New solar tiles from Germany

From pv magazine Germany

Germany’s Creaton and building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) specialist Autarq have designed a new kind of solar tile.

The new “Creaton PV-Autarq” product is based on Creaton’s Domino black tile, which is a smooth, flat brick that acts as a carrier for small monocrystalline PV elements supplied by Autarq. The tile features a 3.2 mm, hardened single pane of safety glass on the front side.

The panel has an operating temperature between -40 C to 85 C and can withstand mechanical stress levels of up to 5,400 pascals. Longevity and durability are certified according to IEC 61215 and safety according to IEC 61730. The components have a guarantee of up to 25 years.

“The Creaton PV-Autarq roof tile system has a modular structure and is therefore also perfectly suitable for complex roof areas,” said Creaton Sales Director Florian Scherr.

The solar roof tiles can be installed in combination with original tiles. The size of the PV area can be designed flexibly. The tiles are individually connected to one another by plug-in connections when they are deployed. All connection cables and plug contacts remain hidden under the bricks and are protected from the weather.