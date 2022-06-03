New York announces 2 GW of new solar across 22 projects

New York has announced its largest land-based renewable energy procurement effort to date. Once installed, the selected projects will bring the state’s renewable energy mix to 66% renewable, in pursuit of 70% by 2030.

From pv magazine USA

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced awards for 22 large-scale solar and energy storage projects to be constructed across the state. Together, they will add more than 2 GW of clean energy and roughly 160 MW of storage to the state’s grid.

The initiative is being touted as the state’s largest land-based renewable energy procurement to date. Construction and development of the portfolio is expected to create more than 3,000 short- and long-term jobs across the state, more than $2.7 billion in private investment, and raise the state’s renewable energy total in its overall energy mix to around 66%.

The project awards were divided by region across six regions: the Capital Region, Central New York, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Southern Tier, and Western New York. While it has not yet been decided what the duration of the storage projects will be, utility-scale installation in the region often use four-hour duration, meaning we will likely see 640 MWh of storage added to the grid.

Capital Region projects

Stern Solar LLC, a CS Energy affiliate, will build a 20 MW solar facility in the town of Schaghticoke, Rensselaer County.

Fort Edward Solar LLC, a Boralex affiliate, will build a 100 MW solar facility in the towns of Fort Edward and Argyle, Washington County.

Scotch Ridge Solar LLC, a Nexamp affiliate, will build a 20 MW solar facility in the town of Duanesburg, Schenectady County.

ELP Stuyvesant Solar LLC, an East Light Partners affiliate, will build a 20 MW solar facility in the town of Stuyvesant, Columbia County.

Easton Solar LLC, a Boralex affiliate, will build a 20 MW solar facility in the town of Easton, Washington County.

ELP Rotterdam Solar LLC, an East Light Partners affiliate, will build a 20 MW solar facility in the town of Rotterdam, Schenectady County.

Central New York projects

ConnectGen Cayuga County LLC, a ConnectGen affiliate, will build a 100 MW solar facility in the towns of Genoa and Venice, Cayuga County.

SED NY Holdings LLC, a SunEast Development affiliate, will build an 18 MW solar facility in the town of Scipio, Cayuga County.

Mohawk Valley projects

Popular content

ConnectGen Montgomery County LLC, a ConnectGen affiliate, will build a 100 MW solar facility in the town of Glen, Montgomery County.

SunEast Flat Creek Solar LLC, a SunEast Development affiliate, will build a 100 MW solar facility in the town of Root, Montgomery County.

Newport Deerfield Solar LLC, a Boralex affiliate, will build a 130 MW solar facility in the towns of Deerfield, Marcy and Newport, Oneida and Herkimer County.

Foothills Solar LLC, a Boralex affiliate, will build a 40 MW solar facility in the town of Mayfield, Fulton County.

Columbia Solar Energy Center LLC, an EDF Renewables affiliate, will build a 350 MW solar facility with 20 MW of co-located energy storage in the towns of Columbia and Litchfield, Herkimer County.

North Country projects

Rich Road Solar Energy Center LLC, an EDF Renewables affiliate, will build a 240 MW solar facility with 20 MW of co-located Storage in the town of Canton, St. Lawrence County.

Fort Covington Solar LLC, a Boralex affiliate, will build a 250 MW solar facility with 77 MW of co-located Storage in the town of Fort Covington, Franklin County.

ReneSola Power Holdings LLC, a ReneSola Power affiliate, will build a 120 MW solar facility with 2 MW of co-located Storage in the town of Massena, St. Lawrence County.

Moss Ridge Solar 1 LLC, a Borrego Solar affiliate, will build a 60 MW solar facility in the town of Dekalb, St. Lawrence County.

Southern Tier project

Yellow Barn Solar LLC, a CS Energy affiliate, will build a 160 MW solar facility in the towns of Lansing and Groton, Tompkins County.

Western New York projects

Ridge View Solar Energy Center, LLC, an EDF Renewables affiliate, will build a 350 MW solar facility with 20 MW of co-located Storage in the town of Hartland, Niagara County.

Bear Ridge Solar LLC, a Cypress Creek Renewables affiliate, will build a 100 MW solar facility in the town of Cambria and Pendleton, Niagara County.

Alfred Oaks Solar LLC, a Northland Power affiliate, will build a 100 MW solar facility with 20 MW of co-located Storage in the town of Alfred, Allegany County.

York Run Solar LLC, a CS Energy affiliate, will build a 90 MW solar facility in the towns of Busti and Kiantone, Chautauqua County.

In March, New York achieved the milestone of having more than 1 GW of community solar installed and operational. Much of the community solar developed in the state has received benefits from the state’s NY-Sun program, a state solar incentive program for distributed generation assets. Since being launched in 2011, NY-Sun has put forth more than $1.8 billion to advance the scale-up of solar and move the state closer to having a sustainable, self-sufficient solar industry.

In developing the 22 listed projects, developers have committed nearly $86 million in investments in disadvantaged communities throughout the state, including community-based investments such as new occupational apprenticeships, scholarship programs, and summer camps focused on supporting local disadvantaged communities. Additionally, all developers have committed to ensuring that workers associated with the construction of projects are paid a prevailing wage, a standard set by the NYS Department of Labor.

“With the largest portfolio of projects awarded to date, New York is strengthening an already massive renewable energy pipeline that is positioned to deliver increasing amounts of clean and affordable electricity to thousands of families across the state for years to come,” said President and CEO of NYSERDA and Climate Action Council Co-Chair Doreen M. Harris.