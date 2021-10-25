Next week, join NASA, US Space Force for fireside chat on commercial opportunities in the new space age

The booming space industry is evolving and expanding at an unprecedented rate. It’s the most complex, costly sector, and the traditional boundaries between national security, civil and commercial space are changing rapidly to create new opportunities.

We’re thrilled to announce that on November 2, we will host a live, 30-minute FREE webinar called, Full Speed Ahead: Accelerating Government and Commercial Collaboration in the New Space Age.

Join experienced space leaders for this candid discussion and learn how government demands for mission success intersect with new capabilities from commercial companies. This event is free, but you must register to attend.

The conversation, moderated by Emily Calandrelli, an MIT-trained engineer and Emmy-nominated science TV host, features Steve Isakowitz, president and CEO of The Aerospace Corporation, Gen. David D. “DT” Thompson, the vice chief of space operations, United States Space Force , Mandy Vaughn, the CEO and founder of GXO, Inc, and Alex MacDonald, Chief Economist at NASA.

Topics on the table include:

Challenges to “evolving space at speed” including key trends and drivers of change that are impacting missions and shaping this moment in space.

Current capability gaps surrounding specific applications, mission integration challenges and a robust workforce

How to best leverage commercial capabilities at the national level to support enterprise mission success

Opportunities for new space companies to partner and do business with government space programs

Don’t miss this rare chance to gain a deeper understanding of partnering opportunities to unlock new era of human achievement in space.

Full Speed Ahead: Accelerating Government and Commercial Collaboration in the New Space Age takes place on November 2 from 8:30 am – 9:00 am (PT) / 11:30 am – 12:00 pm (ET). Register to attend today for 100% free.