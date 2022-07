As NFTs work to retain mainstream attention, one founder predicts the digital asset sector will pivot in a new direction.

“I think NFT collections will evolve as media companies [into something] like Disney,” Alex Salnikov, co-founder and head of product at NFT marketplace Rarible, said to TechCrunch.

In recent months, major “blue-chip” NFT projects like Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and Doodles propelled their collections beyond just images and into different sectors.