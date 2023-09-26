NHOA Energy starts 107 MWh solar-storage project in China

Italy-based solar technology developer NHOA Energy said this week that it has commissioned a 107 MWh battery storage project for a Taiwan Cement Corp. (TCC) cement plant in Yingde, southeastern China.

The battery storage project features 42 MW of waste-heat-recovery systems and uses 8 MWp of solar capacity. It is expected to store about 46 million MWh of electricity per year, resulting in significant cost savings of $2.91 million. The system will also serve as a backup energy source in the event of sudden blackouts.

NHOA Energy said the project falls within the Guangdong provincial government’s energy storage development policy, making it eligible for expected subsidies.

“NHOA Energy’s proprietary energy management system will optimize the generation and consumption profile of the industrial microgrid, while also supporting the regional grid towards its 100% green energy objectives,” said CEO Giuseppe Artizzu.

The National Energy Administration (NEA) says China’s cumulative installed PV capacity reached 510 GW at the end of August.