NHPC, BEL want to set up polysilicon-to-solar module gigafab in India

From pv magazine India

State-owned Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and National Hydroelectric Power Corp. (NHPC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to set up a gigawatt-scale vertically integrated polysilicon-to-solar module manufacturing unit.

“The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and NHPC to cooperate and collaborate in conceptualization, structuring, and implementation of the gigawatt-scale vertically integrated solar manufacturing unit. [It allows] optimum utilization of resources, available assets, infrastructure and knowledge base of both the organizations [for the purpose],” stated BEL.

BEL is India’s leading defense electronics manufacturer that has also established an infrastructure to manufacture mono-crystalline solar cells, mono-crystalline, and multi-crystalline solar modules. It has also installed solar plants across India and overseas.

NHPC, a hydropower producer, caters to clean energy development with its scope spanning concept to commissioning, operation and maintenance. In addition to hydropower, it has ventured into renewable energy projects, mainly solar, wind, solar-wind hybrid, floating solar, battery energy storage systems, and hydrogen.

“The MoU is a step in creating the required infrastructure on economies of scale for indigenous manufacturing of polysilicon to solar modules to reduce dependency on imports under Make In India and Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) exploiting the favorable policies of Govt. of India and other State Governments,” stated BEL.

Solar panels manufactured from this facility will be deployed to set up the rooftop and utility-scale solar power plants to achieve India’s renewable energy target of 500 GW by 2030.