Nigerian manufacturer commissions 100 MW solar panel factory

The project was launched in 2016 with a 10 MW semi-automated production plant. In 2020, the company secured financial backing from investor All On, a subsidiary of Shell. An initial grant of $50,000, provided through the US African Development Foundation’s Offgrid program, was subsequently increased to $2 million to support construction.

“Our goal is to penetrate the Nigerian market before moving towards exporting solar photovoltaic energy to neighboring countries,” Chuks Umezulora, co-founder and CEO of Auxano Solar, said at the inauguration. “Our offering is aimed at both the formal sector – solar companies active in mini-grids, commercial and industrial solar suppliers – and the informal sector – importers of solar panels for resale.”