Nigerian manufacturer commissions 100 MW solar panel factory

Auxano Solar has opened a new solar panel factory in Lagos, Nigeria. It said the facility is located in Ibeju Lekki, in the southern part of the city.
The project was launched in 2016 with a 10 MW semi-automated production plant. In 2020, the company secured financial backing from investor All On, a subsidiary of Shell. An initial grant of $50,000, provided through the US African Development Foundation’s Offgrid program, was subsequently increased to $2 million to support construction.
“Our goal is to penetrate the Nigerian market before moving towards exporting solar photovoltaic energy to neighboring countries,” Chuks Umezulora, co-founder and CEO of Auxano Solar, said at the inauguration. “Our offering is aimed at both the formal sector – solar companies active in mini-grids, commercial and industrial solar suppliers – and the informal sector – importers of solar panels for resale.”
The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) estimates that Nigeria had just 37 MW of grid-connected solar capacity at the end of 2022. The Nigerian government aims to meet 60% of the country’s energy demand with clean energy by 2050.
