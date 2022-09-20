Nintendo is ending support for account logins via Facebook and Twitter

Nintendo is ending support for account logins through Facebook and Twitter on October 25, the company announced on Tuesday. After that date, players won’t be able to sign in or create a new Nintendo Account using a Facebook or Twitter account. Nintendo says players will still be able to log on or create a new Nintendo Account with their Google or Apple account.

If you’re asked to sign in again after October 25, you will need to enter the email address or username associated with your Nintendo account. If you haven’t set your Nintendo account or forgot your password, you will have to select “Forgot your password?” on the Nintendo Account sign in page and follow the instructions. If you don’t have access to your registered email address, you won’t be able to change the email address yourself and will have to contact Nintendo customer support.

As of 10/25/2022, it will no longer be possible to sign in to a Nintendo Account using a Facebook or Twitter account. We apologize for any inconvenience. More info on signing in from 10/25/2022:https://t.co/hxcwFP1O9s — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 20, 2022

“We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause to those who have been using a Facebook or Twitter account to sign in to their Nintendo Account,” the company said in a statement on a support page.

Nintendo also announced that it’s getting rid of image sharing on the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS on October 25 as well. After this date, players will no longer be able to post images to Twitter or Facebook through the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS. Nintendo notes that images and comments that have already been posted on Facebook and Twitter will remain available even after October 25.

Nintendo did not disclose the reasons behind these two changes, but the company’s decision to no longer let players post images to Twitter or Facebook through the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS isn’t exactly surprising, considering that the company has been gradually getting rid of features for these two devices.