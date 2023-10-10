NLC India secures 810 MW solar project in India

NLC secured the entire 810 MW capacity in RRVUNL’s December 2022 tender. The project will be located in RRVUNL’s 2 GW Ultra Mega Solar Park in Pugal tehsil, Bikaner district, Rajasthan. RRVUNL will supply the project with land and the power evacuation system linked to the state transmission utility, expediting project completion.

NLC said the planned installation in Rajasthan is the largest renewable project to be developed by the company. With this project, its power project capacity in Rajasthan will reach 1.36 GW, including 1.1 GW of green power.