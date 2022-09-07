NOAA Adds Microsoft to Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador Initiative

A new technology partnership will help to improve weather preparedness as part of ongoing efforts between the public and private sectors.

Microsoft recently joined the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador initiative with its Weather by Microsoft Start, as part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to improve the nation’s preparation and responses for weather-related events.

According to Microsoft’s announcement last week, Weather by Microsoft Start is integrated into Microsoft 365, Microsoft Edge browser and more than 1.4 billion Windows devices worldwide. Microsoft stated that it uses industry-leading machine learning and artificial intelligence, along with multiple observational datasets and proprietary algorithms, to create forecasts. Furthermore, Weather by Microsoft Start is building an intelligent, personalized feed with up-to-the-minute information.

Being part of this initiative will help Microsoft to connect users with important weather information and continue to build capabilities to keep users informed, and it will help NOAA expand its reach.

“The Weather Ready Nation Ambassador role for Microsoft makes perfect sense given the mission alignment,” Taroon Mandhana, corporate vice president of content services at Microsoft, said. “However, this is just the beginning—further efforts in building a Weather-Ready Nation will include additional capabilities, notifications and weather content helping both Microsoft and NOAA reach our common goals to protect and empower everyone.”

NOAA’s Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador initiative “recognize[s] partners who are improving the United States’ readiness, responsiveness and resilience against extreme weather, water and climate events.” The initiative enables partners to work with NOAA and other ambassadors to strengthen the U.S.’s resilience against weather events, unifying efforts against public and private sectors. The list of current ambassadors range from local media stations to businesses, universities, government entities and health and emergency services, as well as charities. It also includes some technology or aerospace companies, including various Amazon warehouses, BAE Systems, CGI Technologies and Solutions, Inc., CyberData Technology, Dell, General Dynamics Information Technology, IBM (cloud), L2 Cyber Solutions, Leidos, Motorola Solutions, Palantir, Raytheon Technologies, Saildrone and Verizon.

“Microsoft performs a critical role in making sure the public receives National Weather Service weather warnings,” said Ken Graham, director of NOAA’s National Weather Service. “Working together with our Weather-Ready Nation Ambassadors, we provide useful and relevant information to communities, businesses and individuals to help them become ready, responsive and resilient to extreme weather and water events.”

NOAA also highlighted success stories from the initiative, such as weather alerts, research and public service announcement videos.