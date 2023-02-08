Norsun secures wafer order from Meyer Burger

Meyer Burger runs two module factories in eastern Germany.

Switzerland’s Meyer Burger has signed a long-term wafer supply contract with Norwegian wafer manufacturer Norsun. The contract provides for rising purchase quantities as Norsun expands its wafer production capacity, in line with Meyer Burger’s growth plans.

Meyer Burger aims to expand its annual PV cell production capacity to 3 GW by 2024. At the beginning of January, the Swiss solar manufacturer said that it would invest €400 million ($430 million) in the expansion of its cell and module capacity in Germany and the United States.

Norsun produces its wafers in a plant in Årdal, western Norway, powered by hydroelectric capacity. Wafer production is very energy-intensive and the use of hydropower significantly reduces the ecological footprint of PV modules. The Oslo-based company currently has a production capacity of 1 GW.

“The agreement with Norsun is an important step in strengthening the independence of European supply chains,” said Gunter Erfurt, CEO of Meyer Burger.