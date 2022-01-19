Norway deployed 65MW of solar in 2021

Norway should have reached an installed PV power of around 215 MW, if the latest estimates are borne out.

Norway may have installed around 65MW of new PV capacity in 2021, according to provisional figures released by Norwegian solar industry body the Solenergiklyngen.

If that result is confirmed by official numbers which will be published by the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE), in February or March, last year may prove to have been the best year ever recorded for the Scandinavian country, in terms of new solar installations.

In 2020, newly installed PV capacity was around 31.7MW and, in the previous year, new solar arrays totaled 51MW. Norway had added 23.5MW of solar in 2018; 18MW a year earlier, and 11MW in 2016.

Solenergiklyngen’s estimations for 2021 are based on figures provided by the Norwegian energy industry’s common data hub, Elhub, which reported that 38MW of PV systems were grid-connected last year. “These figures, however, are based on data that are being provided with [a] delay,” the association stated. “Our figures … suggest that the Norwegian solar energy market may have grown last year by around 50% compared to 2020.”

Solenergiklyngen added, the current energy price crisis has given a strong boost to the market, and said that industrial customers are increasingly resorting to solar to reduce their skyrocketing energy bills.

Adding the 65MW of residential PV installed last year to the cumulative PV capacity of 150MW that Norway had reached at the end of 2020, the country has now reached 215MW.