Now’s the time to apply to the Startup Battlefield 200 at TechCrunch Disrupt

It’s time to apply to Startup Battlefield 200, the world-renowned pitch competition where early-stage startups from across the globe go head-to-head to compete for glory, investor interest, media coverage and $100,000 in equity-free prize money.

As usual, the competition goes down at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco — coming to you live and in person on October 18-20. But this year, the process is not at all usual, so pay attention.

There’s only one way for an early-stage startup to compete in the Startup Battlefield pitch competition — apply to the Startup Battlefield 200. TechCrunch will host this hand-picked cohort of 200 early-stage startups at Disrupt, and the Startup Battlefield 200 will be the only early-stage startups allowed to exhibit at the show. No one can buy their way onto the exhibition floor.

Out of those 200 startups, TechCrunch will select 20 to compete as finalists in the Startup Battlefield.

The SB 200 founders will all receive a VIP experience — at zero cost — which includes full access to the show, free exhibition space for all three days of Disrupt, exclusive workshops, pitch training and time to flash-pitch in front of investors and TechCrunch editors.

The Startup Battlefield finalists receive that plus private pitch coaching, a featured article on TechCrunch and, of course, they’ll pitch from the Disrupt main stage in front of the entire TC audience. Who will win the $100,000 prize?

What can winning Startup Battlefield do for you? Just ask Canix, the winner of Startup Battlefield 2020. Earlier this month, the company announced a $10 million raise from venture capitalists.

As you might imagine, the competition for the Startup Battlefield 200 will be off the hook. Don’t miss this time-sensitive opportunity — apply here today. The application deadline is July 31, and we’ll begin rolling out acceptances on July 1. So the sooner you apply, the sooner you’ll hear back!

You’re eligible to apply if you:

Lead an early-stage startup.

Have a minimally viable product.

Represent any vertical.

Represent any geography.

Have step-function innovation in your vertical.

Are bootstrapped or have pre-scale funding (variable by industry).

TechCrunch Disrupt takes place in San Francisco on October 18-20 with an online day on October 21. If you want a shot at the Startup Battlefield title, the equity-free $100K — and all the other perks — apply to TechCrunch Startup Battlefield 200 before July 31.

