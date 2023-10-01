NSA launches AI security center amid growing cyber threats

As artificial intelligence weaves itself deeper into the fabric of national defense, the U.S. National Security Agency has unveiled a dedicated AI security hub. The NSA’s outgoing director, General Paul Nakasone, announced this strategic move on Thursday.

The new AI division will nestle within the broader framework of the Cybersecurity Collaboration Center, a nexus where the NSA collaborates with private entities and global allies. The Associated Press reports that the goal is to bolster the nation’s cyber defenses, especially with looming threats from powerhouses like China and Russia.

At a recent press event, Nakasone voiced concerns over the U.S.’s lead in artificial intelligence, particularly in relation to Beijing’s growing cyber capabilities. “We maintain an advantage in AI in the United States today,” he said. “That AI advantage should not be taken for granted.”

AI and the g lobal cybersecurity landscape

With the 2024 U.S. presidential elections on the horizon, Nakasone confirmed that there’s no evidence yet of interference attempts by major adversaries like Russia or China. However, he emphasized the U.S.’s commitment to safeguarding global elections in partnership with international allies.

China has had clear cyber ambitions, with recent activities hinting at attempts to compromise U.S. military communications. Both the U.S. and Japan have raised alarms about Chinese cyberattacks on their defense infrastructures.

On the AI front, Nakasone clarified the role of technology in threat analysis.

“AI assists us, but humans make our decisions. This distinction is crucial,” he said. “We do see assistance from artificial intelligence. But at the end of the day, decisions will be made by humans and humans in the loop.”

The new AI hub will collaborate with various U.S. sectors, including academia, research labs, the Defense Department, and global partners.

As the NSA gears up for a leadership transition, Air Force Lt. Gen. Timothy Haugh is poised to take the reins from Nakasone, overseeing both the NSA and the U.S. Cyber Command.