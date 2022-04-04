 Press "Enter" to skip to content

NTPC commissions 22MW floating solar plant in India

By Peter Moore on April 4, 2022

NTPC has switched on 22MW of floating PV capacity as part of its 92MW floating solar project at Rajiv Gandhi Gas based Power Station in Kayamkulam, in the Indian state of Kerala.

Image: NTPC

From pv magazine India

India’s NTPC has commissioned 22MW of floating solar capacity in the state of Kerala. The capacity is part of a 92MW floating solar project covering different reservoirs owned by the NTPC Rajiv Gandhi Gas-based Power Station in Kayamkulam, Kerala.

The project is a part of NTPC’s initiative to drive the floating solar market in India. The electricity will be supplied to Kerala State Electricity Board through the 220kV GIS sub-station of NTPC Rajiv Gandhi Gas based power station.

Popular content

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL) handled work for the 22MW portion of the project.

The second part of the project consists of 70MW. Tata Power Solar Systemis handling development, with Ciel & Terre and Adtech providing the the floaters and anchoring system.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected]

Source: pv magazine

Published in Green Technology

Peter Moore
Peter Moore

More from Green TechnologyMore posts in Green Technology »