NTPC, Engineers India agree to partner on CCUS, green hydrogen

From pv magazine India

NTPC’s R&D center NETRA and EIL have signed a memorandum to collaborate on CCUS installations and green fuel projects, with a particular focus on green hydrogen and green ammonia.

NTPC, India’s largest integrated power utility with an installed capacity of more than 73 GW, aims to reach 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032.

Popular content

It said that it is actively pursuing decarbonization initiatives such as hydrogen blending, carbon capture, and fuel cell buses.