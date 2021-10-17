Nuclear Pore Complex: Cellular Environments Shape Molecular Architecture

Researchers glean a more complete picture of a structure called the nuclear pore complex by studying it directly inside cells.

Context matters. It’s true for many facets of life, including the tiny molecular machines that perform vital functions inside our cells.

Scientists often purify cellular components, such as proteins or organelles, in order to examine them individually. However, a new study published on October 13, 2021, in the journal Nature suggests that this practice can drastically alter the components in question.

The researchers devised a method to study a large, donut-shaped structure called the nuclear pore complex (NPC) directly inside cells. Their results revealed that the pore had larger dimensions than previously thought, emphasizing the importance of analyzing complex molecules in their native environments.

“We’ve shown that the cellular environment has a significant impact on large structures like the NPC, which was something we weren’t expecting when we started,” says Thomas Schwartz, the Boris Magasanik Professor of Biology at MITMIT is an acronym for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. It is a prestigious private research university in Cambridge, Massachusetts that was founded in 1861. It is organized into five Schools: architecture and planning; engineering; humanities, arts, and social sciences; management; and science. MIT’s impact includes many scientific breakthroughs and technological advances.”>MIT and the study’s co-senior author. “Scientists have generally thought that large molecules are stable enough to maintain their fundamental properties both inside and outside a cell, but our findings turn that assumption on its head.”

In eukaryotes like humans and animals, most of a cell’s DNADNA, or deoxyribonucleic acid, is a molecule composed of two long strands of nucleotides that coil around each other to form a double helix. It is the hereditary material in humans and almost all other organisms that carries genetic instructions for development, functioning, growth, and reproduction. Nearly every cell in a person’s body has the same DNA. Most DNA is located in the cell nucleus (where it is called nuclear DNA), but a small amount of DNA can also be found in the mitochondria (where it is called mitochondrial DNA or mtDNA).”>DNA is stored in a rounded structure called the nucleus. This organelle is shielded by the nuclear envelope, a protective barrier that separates the genetic material in the nucleus from the thick fluid filling the rest of the cell. But molecules still need a way to come in and out of the nucleus in order to facilitate important processes, including gene expression. That’s where the NPC comes in. Hundreds — sometimes thousands — of these pores are embedded in the nuclear envelope, creating gateways that allow certain molecules to pass.

The study’s first author, former MIT postdoc Anthony Schuller, compares NPCs to gates at a sports stadium. “If you want to access the game inside, you have to show your ticket and go through one of these gates,” he explains.

A Closer Look at the Nuclear Pore Complex

CR = Cytoplasmic Ring

IR = Inner Ring

NR = Nucleoplasmic Ring