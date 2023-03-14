Ocean Sun and Inseanergy settle floating solar patent dispute

Floating solar specialists Ocean Sun and Inseanergy have been involved in a patent dispute over Ocean Sun’s floating solar structure since August 2022. The companies have now announced a settlement, with a “positive result” for both parties.

In August 2022, Ocean Sun commenced legal proceedings in Norway against Inseanergy, claiming the latter’s floating solar solution infringed upon its patent rights. Inseanergy disputed the infringement claim and filed a counterclaim to revoke Ocean Sun’s patent. In addition, Inseanergy filed in a notice of opposition to the European Patent Office against the validity of Ocean Sun’s European Patent.

The lawsuit was scheduled to be heard by Oslo District Court from March 13 to March 16. However, according to a statement from Ocean Sun, “the parties have now reached a settlement agreement, following which the parties have entered into a license agreement on commercial terms.”

The agreement reportedly concerns the patent in dispute as well as other related patents and patent applications. Ocean Sun said the agreement covers all jurisdictions where the patents are in force or where an application has been submitted.

“Inseanergy thus acknowledges Ocean Sun’s patent rights, while the agreement also ensures Inseanergy full freedom to operate,” the statement reads.

Inseanergy reportedly also agreed to withdraw the notice of opposition to the European Patent Office as part of the agreement.

“Ocean Sun and Inseanergy are pleased to have resolved this matter with a positive result for both parties and look forward to continuing their respective efforts to promote floating solar power,” the companies said.

Ocean Sun’s technology has been deployed in various floating solar projects, including Albania’s largest floating solar installation, which has recently been upgraded from 500 kW to 2 MW.

Inseanergy’s portfolio includes two aquaculture projects with a combined capacity of 450 kW, deploying what the company then called its SUB Solar system.