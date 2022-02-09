Offgrid solar generators for RVs, camping

From pv magazine USA

The Quartzsite RV Show is said to be the largest of its kind, drawing some 750,000 visitors to the Arizona desert each year. On display this year were two solar generators for RVs from Jackery, to provide clean energy on the road or while camping.

The generators are lithium batteries with a maximum power point controller (MPPT), AC/DC inverter, and numerous outputs, including USB, car outlets, and traditional wall outlets. The devices can be paired with up to four SolarSaga 100W panels, which feature built-in kickstands for quick setup. Altogether, the devices represent a fully offgrid and portable solar PV kit.

The 100W panels feature monocrystalline solar cells with up to 23% efficiency, said Jackery. The panels are encased with a laminated, splash-proof casing for durability, with zippered holsters to store the cables when not in use. The batteries and panels are backed by a 24- month warranty from Jackery.

The larger SG1500 model on display is a 1,534Wh lithium-ion battery with a stated lifecycle of 500 cycles to 80%+ capacity. Jackery said a fully charged SG1000 can power a 60W TV for 13 hours, an iPhone for 100 charges, or a 60W mini fridge for 17 hours.

