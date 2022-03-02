Official statistics say France deployed 2.8GW of PV in 2021

Around 671MW of new PV capacity was deployed in the fourth quarter alone.

From pv magazine France

France’s Ministry of Ecological Transition has published new statistics for solar and wind energy deployment for 2021.

The figures show that the country, at the end of December, reached a cumulative installed PV capacity of 13.99GW, of which 13.33GW are located in mainland France.

The ministry also reported that new PV systems with a combined capacity of 2,792MW were connected to the French grid last year, which compares to 1,192MW a year earlier. Last year’s newly installed capacity was also over 100MW higher than that predicted by French renewable energy association SER in mid-February.

This very strong increase can be explained by an increase in the number of installations in general and of utility scale projects in particular. In fact, around 66% of the newly installed power comes from installations of more than 250kW, which only represent less than 1% of the number of new connections. Smaller installations, of less than 9kW, account for 83% of the number of newly connected units and 7% of new power.

As of December 31, the aggregate capacity of queued solar projects with a grid-connection request reached 11.52GW, of which 9.38GW is for projects exceeding 250kW in size.

The ministry also revealed that all the PV systems were able to generate 14.8TWh of electricity in France last year. This was enough to cover around 3.1% of total power demand.