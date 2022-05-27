Old Dog, New Tricks: Why Now is the Time to Instigate New Behaviors Around Consumption and Waste, a Conversation with Suzanne Shelton

Ninety-five percent of people in the United States believe recycling helps the environment and 76 percent of us say recycling helps us feel better about all the stuff we buy. And you know what? They think that way because all of us in business and marketing have taught them to think that way over the last 40 years. If you go back 60, 80 or 100 years, we thought about purchasing, consumption and waste differently. That means we can indeed teach everybody to engage with a new system — and now is the time to do it.

The Shelton Group will share its latest insights from middle America about why now is the right time to engage consumers in a new way, to launch new consumption methodologies, and inspire practitioners to get to work.