Oman kicks off tender for 500 MW of PV

Sterling and Wilson Solar built this 125 MWp project in Oman

Oman Power and Water Procurement Co. (OPWP) has launched a tender to select independent power producers (IPP) to build a 500 MW solar park.

The IPP project will be built in Ibri, a city in the governorate of Ad Dhahirah, in northwestern Oman. Prospective developers have until Feb. 19 to submit their bids.

The project is the fourth 500 MW solar plant tendered by OPWP. Only one is currently online – the 500 MW Ibri 2 solar project, which was inaugurated in January 2022 after a 13-month construction period.

All of the projects are part of the Omani government’s plan to add around 4 GW of renewables capacity by 2030. Beyond utility-scale project development, the target will be supported by the country’s new regulation for rooftop PV, which was announced in 2018.