 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Only5min! – Spanish solar manufacturing

By Peter Moore on February 21, 2023
Only5min! – Spanish solar manufacturing – pv magazine International pv magazine spoke with Joan Groizard Payeras, Managing Director of Spain’s IDEA (Instituto para la Diversificación y el Ahorro de la Energía) about the current state of solar manufacturing in Spain, and what the government is doing to the make its domestic industry more competitive.”> pv magazine spoke with Joan Groizard Payeras, Managing Director of Spain’s IDEA (Instituto para la Diversificación y el Ahorro de la Energía) about the current state of solar manufacturing in Spain, and what the government is doing to the make its domestic industry more competitive.”> pv magazine spoke with Joan Groizard Payeras, Managing Director of Spain’s IDEA (Instituto para la Diversificación y el Ahorro de la Energía) about the current state of solar manufacturing in Spain, and what the government is doing to the make its domestic industry more competitive.”>

On the first day of Spain’s Genera tradeshow, pv magazine spoke with Joan Groizard Payeras, Managing Director of Spain’s IDEA (Instituto para la Diversificación y el Ahorro de la Energía) about the current state of solar manufacturing in Spain, and what the government is doing to the make its domestic industry more competitive.

Image: pv magazine

[embedded content]

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected]

Popular content

Related content

Elsewhere on pv magazine…

The cookie settings on this website are set to “allow cookies” to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click “Accept” below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Source: pv magazine

Published in Green Technology

Peter Moore
Peter Moore

More from Green TechnologyMore posts in Green Technology »