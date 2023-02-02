Only5mins! – How to monetize energy storage

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

By Peter Moore on February 2, 2023

Storage Hub founder Oliver Schmidt speaks with pv magazine about his outlook for battery energy storage pricing and the cost trajectory of electrolyzers. Schmidt’s new book, “Monetizing Energy Storage – A toolkit to assess future cost and value,” will be published by Oxford University Press in June.

Imperial College London researcher and founder of storage lab, Oliver Schmidt
” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/496e1f_be215af13051482ea61e688eb1855ba2mv2-600×400.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/496e1f_be215af13051482ea61e688eb1855ba2mv2-1200×800.jpg”>

Imperial College London researcher and founder of storage lab, Oliver Schmidt

Image: Oliver Schmidt / Storage Lab

Peter Moore
